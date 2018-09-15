Fox 23: Trailer stolen from Sapulpa firefighter

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Sand Springs police are searching for two people accused of stealing a trailer from a Sapulpa firefighter.

Surveillance video shows two people in an older white Chevy truck stole the trailer from firefighter, Josh Briscoe at a landscape business near 41st and 129th West Avenue in Sand Springs. It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Briscoe told Fox 23 he thinks the suspects may have been watching and waiting for him to leave the trailer unattended.

“I use this to support, you know, to support my family and you do violated, especially when they come right to your shop,” said Briscoe.

If you recognize the truck, please call Sand Springs police.