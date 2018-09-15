Locals in disbelief after deadly El Reno shooting, suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - Police have arrested a man after Friday's deadly shooting in El Reno.

Zachary Huber was arrested early Saturday morning at a home in El Reno after police say he fled the crime scene.

"I was shocked. I was surprised because nothing really happens out here," said Chrystal Oliveira, a frequent customer at the gas station. "It`s very safe. I can leave my car running and run into a place sometimes."

People who work nearby did not want to talk on camera. Some were still shaken up by the shooting.

A woman who works near the gas station said she saw the suspect shoot the man several times. After the man fell to the ground, she said the suspect shot the man until his gun was empty.

She also said as the suspect took off in his car, a customer jumped on his hood to try and stop him. However, the customer was thrown off while the suspect took off.

Another man who works nearby described hearing a loud popping noise, as if someone was hammering the wall.

Court records show Huber was on a deferred sentence for having a firearm while on probation, being reckless with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

The victim's name has not been released.