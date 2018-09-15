News 4 heads to the fair

Oklahoma City- Clouds, rain, corn dogs and fun.

The State Fair is in full swing and lots of fun could be had while touring the fairgrounds.

The smell of great foods frying and cotton candy wafted through the air brought smiles to the faces of children and their parents.

Light rain started to fall around 11 a.m., but that didn’t drive everyone inside the buildings.

Vendors stayed open and visitors kept coming through the gates.

Some people could be seen watching the OU vs Iowa State game on monitors mounted inside some vendor tents.

Oklahoma News 4 team members were on hand to meet fairgoers , sign autographs and take pictures.

News 4 will be there through Sunday and tickets to the State Fair are available online and at the Fairgrounds.

Today’s schedule:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Galen Culver and Tara Blume

12 – 2 p.m.: Jessica Bruno and Damien Lodes

2 – 4 p.m.: Kelly Rolliard and Scott Hines

4 – 6 p.m.: Lili Zheng, Kelsey Gibbs, Cassandra Sweetman, and Bill Miston

Sunday, September 16 schedule:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Emily Sutton, Ali Meyer, and Kent Ogle

12 – 2 p.m.: Heather Holeman and Aaron Brackett

2 – 4 p.m.: Brent Skarky, Kevin Ogle, and Joleen Chaney