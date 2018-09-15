One injured in NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was transported to a hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near NW 50th and Portland.

According to police, two men were arguing when one drew a gun and shot the other in the gut.

The injured man was able to drive away to a nearby McDonald’s, and officials rushed him to a nearby hospital from there.

His injuries are not considered life threatening.

No arrests have been made and no other information has been released at this time.