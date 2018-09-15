× RIVERSPORT plans superhero weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – RIVERSPORT Adventure Park plans a superhero weekend in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District for September 28-30.

Kids can meet comic book favorites, like Batman, Wonder Woman and Black Widow joined by the real Superheroes of Oklahoma City, our firefighters, police officers and EMSA.

The adventure starts on Friday, September 28, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. during the Oklahoma Regatta Festival’s OGE NightSprints.

The heroes return to RIVERSPORT on Saturday, September 29 from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. for a hands-on experience.

“Anyone who gets a $10 Youth Zone Pass on Saturday will get a face mask and cape – plus access to the Youth Zone,” explained Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation Executive Director Mike Knopp. “Kids will get to meet Captain America, Thor and Wonder Woman and check out the OKCFD and EMSA vehicles.”\

The Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation, OKCRespond and the Committee of 100 will honor all Oklahoma City first responders and their families at a free lunch cookout on Sunday, September 30.

Everyone who attends will also receive a free RIVERSPORT Day Pass, good through 2019.

The event is free to first responders, but pre-registration is required and can be completed at https://www.riversportokc.org/okcrespond/.