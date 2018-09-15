× Sooners Lead Cyclones at Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads Iowa State 24-10 at halftime at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Iowa State got the ball first and drove into OU territory before giving up the ball on downs.

Oklahoma responded with a field goal on their first possession.

The big play was a 48-yard pass from Kyler Murray to Marquise Brown to the Cyclones 9-yard line.

That set up a 21-yard field goal from Austin Seibert and OU led 3-0 with 8:22 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s defense stopped the Cyclones on their next possession as well, forcing a punt.

OU took over on their own 10-yard line and took just four plays to go 90 yards, with Murray throwing deep to Marquise Brown, who caught the ball in stride and went 75 yards for the touchdown to give the Sooners a 10-0 lead with 3:43 to play in the first quarter.

The Cyclones moved the ball on their ensuing possession before OU’s defense made a stop, leading to a 34-yard field goal by Connor Assalley to make it 10-3 Sooners with 13:38 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma looked like they had responded well, as Murray found Grant Calcaterra for a gain of 28 yards, but Calcaterra fumbled when hit and Richard Bowens recovered and returned it two yards to the ISU 49.

It took the Cyclones one play to convert the mistake into points, with Zeb Noland throwing to Hakeem Butler, who broke several tackles on his way to a 51-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10 with 13:15 to play in the first half.

The Sooners responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, with Murray rolling right and throwing to a wide open CeeDee Lamb for a 6-yard touchdown, giving OU the lead again, 17-10, with 7:47 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma’s defense once again forced a Cyclones punt, then the offense went 74 yards in 10 plays, with Murray passing in the left flat to a wide open Myles Tease, who coasted into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give OU a 24-10 lead with just 5 seconds left in the first half.

Murray is 13-for-17 passing for 268 yards.

Brown has 7 catches for 189 yards.

Oklahoma has won 16 straight true road games and 23 straight against Iowa State in Ames.