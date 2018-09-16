× DHS Developmental Disabilities Services to hold listening sessions for families on how to improve services

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services Development Disabilities Services is wanting to hear from families across the state.

Officials say they will hold a series of listening sessions around the state in September and October on how DDS can improve services for Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We want to hear from families who have loved ones with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are already receiving services as well as those who are waiting for services, about their needs and their concerns,” said Beth Scrutchins, Director of DDS. “We want to hear their ideas about how DDS can improve our current support system and the way families are served while they are waiting for home and community-based services. We have been working over the past couple of years to better understand the needs of families who are caring for loved ones with disabilities and how we can best meet those needs.”

DDS will hold two meeting times at each listening session location from noon to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Locations: