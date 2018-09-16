Families displaced after fire at Shawnee apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Sixteen apartments caught fire at a complex in Shawnee Sunday afternoon.

The fire took everyone by surprise, and now, all of the residents affected by the fire must vacate.

Cell phone footage caught the fire just moments after it started at the Ashford apartment complex.

Firefighters say explosions seen on camera may have come from air conditioning units.

One of the explosions got the attention of some in the building, like Kaitlynn Thompson.

"Like gunfire, but with a little more power behind it," she said.

Thompson grabbed the little girl she was babysitting and got her in the car before calling 911.

"Everybody started yelling that the building's on fire," she told News 4.

Thompson and others at the complex started banging on their neighbors' doors to get everyone out.

When firefighters arrived, most of the flames were in the second floor apartments and the attic.

No one was injured, but eight apartments were destroyed by flames or water. Eight more apartments attached must also be vacated for safety.

Fire crews were sent into the apartments after the fire was under control to grab personal items for residents. But, not everything was saved.

The Red Cross is helping displaced families figure out their next step.