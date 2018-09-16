× Four-year-old boy to be recognized by Oklahoma City Fire Department for live-saving action

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department will recognize a four-year-old boy whose quick action saved his mother’s life.

According to the department, recently, Alexander was sleeping with his mother while his father slept with another child who was not feeling well.

Alexander’s mother started to experience a medical episode that left her unresponsive.

Around 3 a.m., his father heard Alexander screaming that his mother “won’t wake up.”

The father ran to the bedroom and immediately called 911.

The department says because of Alexander’s screaming, his father was able to call 911 just in time.

He will be recognized Monday at his school for his quick, life-saving action. Children at the school will even see the same fire engine that responded to assist Alexander’s mother.