Hundreds line up for grand opening of ‘The Container Store’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of people lined up for the opening of a new store in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The Container Store, the first one in Oklahoma, opened Saturday and features thousands of storage and organization products. The store focuses on selling items to keep your home clean, organized and clutter-free.

“Oklahomans have been traveling to our Dallas stores for years to accomplish their storage and organization projects,” said Levi Beroth, area director for The Container Store. “It is finally time to bring our unique solutions directly to them and our team of experts in Oklahoma City is excited to begin serving our customers and becoming an active part of the community.”

Approximately 300 people lined up for the grand opening.

The store is located at 5644 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.