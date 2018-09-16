Man on the run after hitting a motorcyclist in Midwest City and leaving him for dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Police are searching for a man who allegedly crashed into a motorcyclist and left him for dead.

It happened at the busy intersection of SE 29th Street and Tinker Diagonal Sunday a little after 6 p.m.

Witnesses told police the suspect was driving in a white Ford pickup truck. He turned left to go north on Tinker Diagonal against a red left turn light. He turned in front of the motorcyclist who hit him, and continued driving away.

Witness Sarah Hutson was working nearby when she heard the collision and looked up just in time to see the man get thrown to the ground.

"I`ve never seen anything like that before," Hutson said.

She said she remembered the truck was light colored and had a logo on the side.

But her attention was focused on the man in the street.

"He didn`t move within the 15 seconds that I had been watching him," Hutson said.

Police said he was rushed to OU Medical Center with head injuries. His condition is unknown.

Now police are looking for the man they said left another for dead.

"Why someone thought to run that red light was ok I have no idea," Hutson said.