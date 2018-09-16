× Officials looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ parole absconder

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say they’re looking for a man who absconded from Probation and Parole in July.

37-year-old Antonio Johnson, also known as “T.J. Johnson,” has not been seen since July 27.

He was on parole for an armed robbery conviction in 1997 in Stephens County and had a suspended sentence out of Oklahoma County for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

ODOC officials say Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as a black male, six-feet tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and some tattoos.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at (405) 425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.