× Oklahoma City home a total loss following fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – A home on the city’s west side is a total loss after it caught fire over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the home near Villa Ave. and Reno Ave. around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The home, which was vacant at the time of the incident, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, power lines down in the yard made it an even more dangerous situation for crews.

It was determined the home, valued at $20,000, was vacant and considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire was not reported.