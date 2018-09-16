× One person taken to hospital after auto-pedestrian accident in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the area near N. Council Rd. and W. Hefner Rd. Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City police say one person was hit by a vehicle and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, but police say the injuries are significant.

Officials have not released any other details.