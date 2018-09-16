× PSO sends workers to Texas to assist with storm recovery

TULSA, Okla. – Public Service Company of Oklahoma sent approximately 150 employees and contractors to the Texas Gulf Coast to help restore power from a developing storm in the Gulf.

The storm is heading toward deep south Texas, and is bringing the threat of widespread power outages.

PSO employees and contractors from PSO’s Tulsa, Lawton and McAlester districts left in convoys Friday morning to travel to Corpus Christi.

When they arrived, they were given their specific job assignments and locations, based on where they were needed.

PSO says the current plan is to have the crews assist employees from their sister company, AEP Texas, restore power in their service area, which includes Corpus Christi and locations further south.

It is not yet known when the crews are expected to return home.