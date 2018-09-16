Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Program to be held in Woodward

WOODWARD, Okla. – A program funded by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, will allow Oklahomans to properly dispose of unwanted pesticides.

Unwanted pesticides are pesticides that are no longer usable for their intended purpose. They may be leftover, without labels and identifying information, or they may no longer be registered in Oklahoma. All pesticides, herbicides, insectisides and fungicides, will be accepted. No other hazardous waste materials will be accepted.

“The Unwanted Pesticide Disposal program has collected over 830,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides since it began in 2006,” said Ryan Williams, ODAFF pesticide certification and training administrator. “This gives companies, homeowners and producers an opportunity to properly dispose of outdated, unwanted and unused pesticides.”

Only dealers are asked to pre-register through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program to allow the contractor to prepare for large quantities.

Participation is free for the first 2,000 pounds of pesticides brought per participant. After this limit is reached, the participant will be responsible for the additional cost of disposal, which will depend on the amount and type of pesticide.

All participants will remain anonymous and will not be required to provide their names or any details.

It will be held at the Woodward County Fairgrounds on September 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.