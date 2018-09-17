Cooking with Kyle: Chipotle Chorizo Queso

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s football season! This spicy, delicious queso is sure to score a touchdown with every game.

May be made ahead and reheated. Serve with tortilla chips. Yum!

Ingredients:

1lb beef or pork Chorizo sausage

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

1/2 C chopped white or yellow onion

8oz American cheese (such as Velveeta)

1.5 C half & half

2 T chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (or more - to taste)

1/2 t chili powder

1/2 - 1 t garlic powder

1/2 t salt

Garnish:

Shredded cheddar

Chopped cilantro

Directions: