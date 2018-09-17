Cooking with Kyle: Chipotle Chorizo Queso

It’s football season! This spicy, delicious queso is sure to score a touchdown with every game.
May be made ahead and reheated. Serve with tortilla chips. Yum!
Ingredients:
- 1lb beef or pork Chorizo sausage
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 C chopped white or yellow onion
- 8oz American cheese (such as Velveeta)
- 1.5 C half & half
- 2 T chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (or more - to taste)
- 1/2 t chili powder
- 1/2 - 1 t garlic powder
- 1/2 t salt
Garnish:
- Shredded cheddar
- Chopped cilantro
Directions:
- Add Chorizo, onion and jalapeño into a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Sauté until Chorizo is browned and crisp and vegetables are softened. Set aside.
- In a pot, combine cheese, half & half and spices.
- Slowly heat over medium- medium low heat until Cheese is melted. (May also do in a slow cooker if desired)
- Stir occasionally.
- Fold in Chorizo mixture and chipotle peppers.
- Garnish and serve warm.