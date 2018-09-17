Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Cooking with Kyle: Chipotle Chorizo Queso

Posted 4:30 pm, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:04PM, September 17, 2018

It’s football season! This spicy, delicious queso is sure to score a touchdown with every game.

May be made ahead and reheated. Serve with tortilla chips. Yum!

Ingredients: 

  • 1lb beef or pork Chorizo sausage
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 C chopped white or yellow onion
  • 8oz American cheese (such as Velveeta)
  • 1.5 C half & half
  • 2 T chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (or more - to taste)
  • 1/2 t chili powder
  • 1/2 - 1 t garlic powder
  • 1/2 t salt

Garnish: 

  • Shredded cheddar
  • Chopped cilantro

Directions: 

  1. Add Chorizo, onion and jalapeño into a skillet over medium-high heat.
  2. Sauté until Chorizo is browned and crisp and vegetables are softened. Set aside.
  3. In a pot, combine cheese, half & half and spices.
  4. Slowly heat over medium- medium low heat until Cheese is melted. (May also do in a slow cooker if desired)
  5. Stir occasionally.
  6. Fold in Chorizo mixture and chipotle peppers.
  7. Garnish and serve warm.