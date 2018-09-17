Couple escapes south Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Monday morning.

At around 2 a.m., fire crews responded to the home near 61st and Yale. When they arrived, they saw large flames coming from the house.

A man and his wife, and their two dogs, were able to make it out safely.

The woman told FOX 23 she was asleep when her smoke alarm went off. Her husband ran into their bedroom, yelling that there were flames in the garage.

Their two dogs were in the bedroom, and they all made it out safely.

Two vehicles in their garage were destroyed. Fire investigators say 40 percent of the home has damage.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

The Red Cross was on scene to help the family.