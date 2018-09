MOORE, Okla. – Emergency crews were on scene of an ammonia leak on the northeast side of Moore at a food plant.

Hazmat and fire crews responded to the food plant, previously known as Vaughan Foods, near NE 12th and Eastern before 7 a.m. Monday.

Those who live in the surrounding area received a message of a minor leak and were told to turn off heat and air units. They were also told to stay inside until further notice.

The area was blocked off.