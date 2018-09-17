Five-year-old Oklahoma boy whose service dog was shot, killed gets big surprise, family says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. – A five-year-old boy whose service dog was shot and killed last month, according to the family, got a big surprise over the weekend.

On September 2, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., a suspect killed Jase Hawkins’ service dog, Brutus. His family says they found Brutus in two pools of blood and a shell casing nearby in the front yard.

Brutus saved Jase’s life two years ago when he stopped breathing during a seizure. Brutus started barking to alert Jase’s mother, Amber Hawkins, who was able to save her son.

Over the weekend, Christi Sullivan, of Lone Grove, who is also the owner of a service dog herself, reached out the Hawkins family, saying she wanted to help out, and gave Jase a new service dog named Aphrodite.

Amber says she’s thankful for the priceless gift.

“She told me that it was God’s place, and something made her turn the news on that night,” Hawkins told KTEN. “Words just can’t express how grateful I am for her, and for the second chance that my son gets.”

Authorities are still investigating Brutus’ death.