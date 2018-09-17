× Former state lawmaker sentenced for child sex trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former state lawmaker has been sentenced to 15 years of prison time on a child sex trafficking charge.

Former state senator Ralph Shortey was sentenced Monday morning in federal court after police caught him in a Moore hotel room in March 2017 with a then 17-year-old boy. The teenager said the two had kissed and “fooled around” before police officers arrived.

During the investigation, police found conversations between Shortey and the boy on the social media app Kik where the teenager indicated he needed money for spring break. Shortey, under a screen name, asked if he would be interested in “sexual stuff.”

The sentence also includes 10 years of supervised release. In court, Shortey made a statement before the judge handed down the ruling.

“I have hurt more people than I can name,” Shortey said. “Sorry is not enough but right now, it’s all I’ve got to offer.”

In November, Shortey pleaded guilty to the sex trafficking charge in exchange for three child pornography counts to be dropped. He was facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors had asked for at least 25 years.

“The guidelines are high, but not without reason,” a prosecutor said. “The court has an opportunity to protect children and send a message.”

His attorney, Ed Blau, said they felt the sentence he received was fair.

“We were hoping the judge would show some leniency and he did. This is a tragic case all the way around for my client, for the public and everyone involved,” Blau said.

Ultimately, the Bureau of Prisons will determine where Shortey will serve his prison sentence. Blau has requested a facility in Texas.