Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has talked a lot early this season how about much practice reps some of his backups are getting.

On Monday at his weekly news conference, Gundy pointed out once the season starts, there isn't much time for practice and NCAA rules limit how much practice players can have.

That's unlike the days when Gundy played, when his coach Pat Jones would sometimes put the Cowboys through marathon practices.