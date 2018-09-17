Investigation into 11-month-old’s rash, bug bites leads to arrest of Oklahoma City mother 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother has been arrested on child neglect and drug charges after her children were found living in deplorable conditions.

"Last Friday, officers received a call about a possible child neglect case, which, unfortunately, appears to turn out to be just exactly that," said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "They reported to officers that the child had severe diaper rash, that the child had been soiled."

According to the police report, the 11-month-old child's buttocks and private area were red, cracked and swollen. The victim also had multiple bug bites all over her body and a small bruise on her knee, according to police.

The babysitter told police she had been worried about the baby and her 8-year-old brother for some time.

"Every time they came to them, they weren't in proper clothing. They didn't know if they were being fed at home. They didn't seem to be cared for properly," Morgan said.

The woman said, when she picked up the children from 32-year-old Amanda Moore’s apartment, the baby’s diaper was soaked in urine. She told police the children did not have proper clothes or food at the home and would often go buy them shoes and clothes.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where a doctor said her injuries were consisted with neglect.

Police said the children's mother, Moore, consented to a search of her apartment.

"While they were looking for evidence of neglect, they also found drugs inside the room, inside the playroom inside that apartment," Morgan said. "It's fortunate that the babysitter was looking out for this child, that this child had someone looking out for her best interests."

Moore was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on child abuse and drug charges. She has since bonded out.