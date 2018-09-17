“It happened so fast,” Oklahoma father helps deliver daughter on side of the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW, Okla. - An Oklahoma father helped deliver his baby girl last week - just not where he thought he would.

On September 14, Joanna Hollis said she started having contractions. When she went to the doctor, they sent her home because she was dilated to one centimeter.

However, about six hours later, Joanna started having stronger contractions, and it was time to go back to the hospital.

But, when Joanna and her husband, Newt Hollis, were driving to the hospital, they suddenly had to pull over.

"By the time we made it about three miles away, we had to pull over,'' Newt told KFSM.

Joanna realized she would have to give birth to their baby on the side of the road.

''I was like, I can feel her head, we gotta stop right now," said Joanna.

Newt quickly pulled the truck over and in the blink of an eye, helped deliver his daughter, Bryleigh Jo Paige Hollis, who was seven pounds, one ounce and 19.4 inches long.

"She pushed one time and I had a baby in my hands," Newt recalled. "It happened so fast, as soon as she came out I patted her on the back till I heard her cry. I handed her to her, called 911, got in the truck and started driving again. I couldn't believe that it happened let alone in my truck."

The Hollis' say it was a miracle. When Joanna was 14 weeks pregnant, she was in a bad accident, and they feared the baby would not survive.

Joanna and their new miracle were taken to the hospital and are now back at home - happy and healthy.