× Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing home, threatening to kill homeowner

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after burglarizing a home and threatening to kill the homeowner.

On September 14, at approximately 1:35 a.m., police responded to a home in south Oklahoma City in reference to a first-degree burglary.

The homeowner called police when he found a man he didn’t know, later identified as 23-year-old Gerardo Jaquez, in his home.

When officers arrived, Jaquez was found in the homeowner’s kitchen holding a hammer.

The officer pulled out a taser and told Jaquez to put the hammer down. Jaquez complied and put the hammer on the counter and was put in handcuffs.

The homeowner told police Jaquez had grabbed the hammer and a knife and threatened to kill him.

According to a police report, the homeowner and Jaquez “continued to deny knowing each other.”

Jaquez was arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County jail where he was booked on a charge of burglary in the first degree.