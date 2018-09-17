Metro mother arrested after baby found with rashes, bug bites “all over her body,” police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City mother was arrested on child neglect and drug charges after her children were found living in deplorable conditions.

On September 14, just before 6:30 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to child neglect.

An officer who responded spoke with a woman and her husband who said they watch 32-year-old Amanda Moore’s children, an 11-month-old girl and an eight-year-old boy, on the weekends. The woman told police the 11-month-old had a “terrible diaper rash,” and “has had suspicions of child neglect for some time.”

According to a police report, the 11-month-old girl’s diaper area, including her genitals, were “red, cracked and swollen.” She also had multiple bug bites “all over her body” and a small bruise on her knee.

The woman said when she picked the children up from Moore’s apartment, the baby’s diaper was soaked in urine. She told police the children did not have proper clothes or food at the home, and would often go buy them shoes and clothes.

The girl was taken to the hospital where a doctor said her injuries were consisted with neglect.

An officer then went to the apartment where the alleged neglect took place and found Moore, who signed a search waiver.

Police say the apartment was cluttered and infested with roaches.

A police report says there were only “a few containers of baby food and three diapers in the apartment.”

An officer found .10 grams of methamphetamine in the children’s playroom, as well as 1mg of Clonazepam in the room where the children slept.

Moore was arrested on three charges: child neglect, possession of CDS – meth and possession of CDS without a script.