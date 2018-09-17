Hunter finds illegal marijuana grow site in northeast Oklahoma, game wardens say 

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens are investigating after finding an illegal marijuana grow site in northeast Oklahoma.

A hunter who was scouting for the upcoming deer season contacted game wardens after discovering the grow site on the 14,000-acre Spavinaw Wildlife Management Area, which is located southwest of Jay, Oklahoma.

Three game wardens spent a morning pulling up the marijuana plants.

If you have any information, contact the Operation Game Thief hotline at (800)522-8039. You can remain anonymous.