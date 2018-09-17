Oklahoma student taken into custody after loaded gun found in backpack

OWASSO, Okla. – A 16-year-old student at a high school in northeast Oklahoma was taken into police custody after a loaded gun was found in his backpack.

FOX 23 reports officials responded to Owasso High School Monday morning after school resource officers were notified by a school staff member that a student may have been in the possession of a gun on school property.

When resource officers found the student, they removed him from the classroom and found a loaded .22 caliber mini-revolver in his backpack.

According to police, “initial indications suggest that the student may have forgotten the weapon was in his backpack until he was already on school grounds.”

Another student allegedly heard the student talking about the gun and notified school staff.

The student was taken into police custody for possession of a weapon on a school property.

A statement from the Owasso Police Department reads in part, “There were no reports indicating that the suspect made threats with the gun or made any statements suggesting that he intended to harm anyone. This incident will be referred to the Juvenile Bureau of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be officially filed. Because the alleged suspect in this case is a juvenile, we are very limited on the information we can release beyond what is contained in this statement.”

School officials told KJRH that by “working together we will continue to provide a safe environment for our students.”