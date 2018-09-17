× Orr Family Farm set to open for Fall season

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Orr Family Farm is set to open this weekend for the Fall season!

The farm is great for all ages and features unique experiences such as petting and feeding animals, an intricate Fall maze, a tractor-drawn hayride to the pumpkin patch and more.

On opening day, September 22, it will also be Hometown Heroes Day at the farm, meaning police officers, firefighters and EMTs can get into the farm for free. Family members of first responders will receive $2 off each admission as well. Discounts will be available on-site at the ticket booth.

“Fall is a magical season here at the Farm,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “We are excited to make our opening day even more special by honoring our first responders. Every year we look forward to meeting all the families that choose to make their memories with us.”

Orr Family Farm is open Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can visit the farm daily in October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

And, the farm will be open on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

