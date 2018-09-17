Setting the table for the Fair: The annual Table Decorating contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Talk about preparation, this room full of people show up at the Oklahoma State Fair every year way before the gates open for a contes that really does 'set the table' for the next ten days.

Welcome to the annual Conventions and More Table Decorating Contest.

There are 2 divisions, Junior and Adult.

The theme this year was a bit of a tongue twister until organizers like Helen Mehler got used to it.

After checking her program, Helen reads, This year's theme is Old Fashioned Fun New Fashioned Fair."

So what can you do with a thirty inch diameter table and about a half an hour?

Both contest categories spent a great deal of time building props beforehand, and coming up with interesting centerpieces.

Mehler says, "It's one place setting that you might have for a party for the guest of honor."

One thing judges really looked for, making sure the table was set properly for the menu.

"Whatever they have on the menu," says Mehler, "they have to have the proper utensils."

In a few short minutes this whole room in the Creative Arts Building was transformed.

At the end, Kyla Ellis borrowed just the right amount of her mom's antiques to come up with a blue ribbon in the Juniors.

"I took my mom's lantern and then a washboard," says Ellis.

Celia Pate made a mess in her own house building a 'steam punk' themed place setting complete with a working place card dispenser.

"I worked pretty hard on it,' says Pate.

If you ever want to get invited to a party remember these faces.

They are the Martha Stewarts in our midst, the ones who do a little more than set out a bowl of chips with warm beer.

Setting a good table is always important even for fair food.