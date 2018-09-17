× State Big 12 Players Honored

Three players from the state were honored by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Murray threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards in OU’s 37-27 win at Iowa State.

It’s Murray’s second Big 12 weekly honor of the season.

Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Seibert tied a career high by making three field goals and converted all four extra point kicks to earn his fifth Big 12 weekly honor.

Oklahoma State’s Amen Ogbongbemiga shared the special teams honors with Seibert.

Ogbongbemiga blocked a punt that led to a touchdown in OSU’s 44-21 win over Boise State.