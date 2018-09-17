Stranger breaks into metro family’s home, makes threats with hammer and knife

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a terrifying wake-up call for one metro family when a man broke into their home at 1:30 in the morning and threatened to kill them with a hammer and knife.

It happened in a neighborhood near Southeast 22nd and Central Avenue.

“The victim and his family all said that they’ve never seen the suspect before, he has never been in their home before and he had no reason to be there that night,” said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Despite all that, 23-year-old Gerardo Jaquez was there.

Police said the homeowner first found the unwanted guest sleeping on his back porch.

“The victim saw him there and, through the door, told the suspect he needed to leave,” Morgan said.

But, he didn’t, instead kicking in the door, making his way into the kitchen, arming himself with the hammer and the knife, and allegedly telling the victim he was going to kill them.

It was a terrifying situation for the dad at home with his wife and kids.

“He feared for their safety. Fortunately, he was able to call 911,” Morgan said.

When police got there, they found Jaquez still inside the home and took him into custody.

Shurman Duncan is friends with the victim and his family. He’s relieved to hear they’re okay but a little surprised.

Duncan said he’s lived in the area for 10 to 15 years and thought problems like this were a thing of the past in his neighborhood.

“From back 15 to 20 years ago, yeah, it’s cleaned up a whole lot,” Duncan said.

Jaquez was booked into jail on a first-degree burglary complaint.