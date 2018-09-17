Watch: Witness risks life to stop suspect in fatal El Reno shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. - With a man dead and another in custody, officials have released surveillance video of a murder at an El Reno gas station. It shows a coldblooded killing - but it also shows how one witness risked his life to try to stop the suspect from getting away.

Around 8 o'clock Friday night, the deadly scene: a man gunned down as he was trying to get into his car.

The video shows a man get out of his black Chevy sedan and fire multiple shots at the victim, 37-year-old Ryan Johnson. It also shows a man trying to stop the suspect from getting away by jumping on the hood of his car as he tries to drive out of the gas station parking lot.

Once on the street, the video shows another vehicle hit the suspects car on purpose.

By hitting that black sedan, it left markings that were easily identified by police when they went to the suspect Zach Huber's home to arrest him Saturday. Huber is already serving a deferred sentence on multiple drug and fire arm charges.

El Reno police said detectives are still working on their reports. The motive for the crime is still not officially known.