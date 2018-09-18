× Airman found dead on Altus Air Force Base, officials say

ALTUS, Okla. – An Airman was found dead in a home on the Altus Air Force Base Monday.

At approximately 8:18 a.m., Altus Air Force Base Security Forces and Altus Police Department members responded to the on-base residence where an Airman, assigned to the 97th Air Mobility Wing, was found.

An investigation led by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is ongoing, and authorities have not released any other details.

The name of the Airman is being withheld at this time by officials pending next of kin notification.