Cordell police: Animal shelter over capacity, needing dogs to be fostered to avoid euthanizing them 

CORDELL, Okla. – The Cordell Police Department says the animal shelter is so over capacity in their town, that they’re needing people to step in and foster dogs to avoid euthanizing them.

Police say the local animal shelter is over its maximum capacity and all the runs are full, with some containing two dogs. Police also say there are dogs in crates with very little room.

“We cannot keep dogs forever and are needing people to foster dogs in order to keep us from having to start euthanizing dogs,” police said in a Facebook post.

According to police, they have not euthanized dogs in a long time and need the public’s help to keep it from happening again.

Police are asking residents to spay or neuter pets and tag them with the city, which is a required ordinance.