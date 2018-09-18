“Don’t Punish Pain Rally” supports those who truly need opioid medications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A misdirected war on pain patients.

That's what many people at the "Don’t Punish Pain Rally" Tuesday said is happening in efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.

People who rely on opioid medications now being restricted because of those who abuse them.

“It`s heart wrenching because there`s nothing I can do,” said Brenda Allen, a mother and organizer.

Allen is rallying for her daughter who was in a car accident and ever since, her life has never been the same.

“She was an RN and was working when she was on her medication,” said Allen. “She was able to contribute to society, take care of her kids and when she began to get the reductions from her pain meds, she has become bedridden now. She hurts too bad."

Michael Piccin lost his leg after a motorcycle accident when he was 18.

He says he used to abuse the pain meds, but chose to get off them.

Now, he's showing support for those who say they actually need it.

"That`s a personal choice when they abuse that medicine in a way that`s nots prescribed and they`re punishing everybody that has pain management with legitimate issues a lot of these people,” said Piccin. “They legitimately need the medicine."

Those at the rally say the Federal Government is limiting them their prescriptions because of the recent number of suicides or deaths related to opioid overdoses.

Tamera Stewart, a cancer survivor also deals with severe pain.

Stewart and Piccin say the doctors should be the only ones making the decisions on what and how much medication they need.

"If he says this is what’s best and I was thriving and surviving and my kids were thriving and surviving then what was it hurting for me to have a good quality of life,” said Stewart.

“It should be done on a case by case basis and it should be a doctor/patient relationship,” said Piccin. “The government shouldn`t even be involved."

This summer, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says they have seen almost a 300 percent increase in overdose deaths linked to opioids since 2003.