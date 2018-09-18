× One man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officials were near SE 59th St. and Sunnylane Rd. Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities say an older man on a motorized scooter was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The driver told police it was dark and he did not see the man.

Police have not released any other details and are still investigating.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.