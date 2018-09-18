× Fatal auto-pedestrian accident in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man died after an SUV hit and killed him as he crossed the street.

It happened Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. on Council near NW 10th Street.

The man was crossing west to east when the SUV hit him heading southbound. When police arrived, witnesses were performing CPR. The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police described the victim as a white man in his 50s who lives nearby.

The driver did not flee the scene, and police said he did not appear to be impaired, however they are still investigating. They could not tell us how fast he was driving. It is unknown if there will be an charges.