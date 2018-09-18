Fight at Oklahoma City school could lead to felony charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Four teenagers are facing possible felony charges after a fight at a local alternative high school.

Oklahoma City police responded on Monday afternoon to Emerson South. They said it started with a 15-year-old female student who was involved in a fight.

When the staff members tried to break it up, three other male students got involved.

"I don’t know what their relationship was, maybe they were just protecting the other person that involved in the fight and then they just turned against the faculty at the school," Captain Bo Mathews said. "Any of these threats that occur at our schools, we take very serious. This case is assigned to a detective to do a follow up investigation."

According to the police report, they began yelling they were going to kill the principal and started "throwing gang signs" and "making gun gestures." Authorities said the school was placed on lockdown.

One of the students was taken to Oklahoma County Jail, while the others were taken to a juvenile facility. They are each facing possible charges of threatening an act of violence and threatening an act of terrorism/hoax.

In a statement, Oklahoma City Public School said, in part "Our teams are fully cooperating with authorities, and OKCPS will take action as needed once internal and external investigations are complete. As always, the safety and security of students and staff is our top priority."

Police will conduct follow-up interviews if needed before presenting the case to the district attorney's office.