Former OKC Pride president charged with felony embezzlement

OKLAHOMA CITY – The former leader of an Oklahoma City LGBTQ community group has been charged with embezzlement, alleging she stole thousands of dollars from the non-profit group.

Lori Kay Honeycutt, 45, was charged with one count of felony embezzlement Tuesday in Oklahoma County.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police began investigating after the organization noticed more than $5,000 of unauthorized transactions, starting shortly after Honeycutt took over as president in February.

The organization provided police copies of checks showing five written to “cash” between February and March, totaling more than $3,000. Another check was written to Honeycutt for more than $120, and the organization’s PayPal account transferred $350 to Honeycutt’s personal email account in late July.

Honeycutt resigned from the non-profit on July 11.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the person who reported the financial irregularities said OKC Pride never wrote checks to cash, had no events during the months in question, all spending must be approved by the board prior to the expense and the expenses were never discussed.

When reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, OKC Pride’s current president Brandon Odom declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.