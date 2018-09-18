× It’s two girls! The Westbrooks confirm they’re having twins

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell and Nina Westbrook confirm they’re having twin girls in a video for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nina talks about her new OKC store, The Little Ark, and Russell talks about being a relatively new father.

“Being a dad is more important for me than anything else. Family is always the most important thing for me, regardless of anything else I do,” said Russell.

Nina Westbrook confirmed this pregnancy in August via Instagram.

The Westbrooks had Noah last May and have been married since 2015.

There has been no confirmation on the due date for the twin girls.