Little Big Town set to perform in Tulsa in December

TULSA, Okla. – Calling all Little Big Town fans!

The award-winning group is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in December.

Little Big Town, consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, first entered the music scene more than 19 years ago.

They’ve had several hit songs such as “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and “Little White Church.” They have also earned more than 40 award show nominations and in the past five years, taken home nearly 20 awards.

They are currently the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year and received their star on the Nashville Walk of Fame in 2017.

They are set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in Tulsa, on December 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on September 21.