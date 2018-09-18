Live artillery round found in Tillman County

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Tillman County say an artillery round found by a citizen was a live round.On Monday, the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office said an artillery round was brought to them by a citizen who had found it in a county road bar ditch east of the weather ball, and had been carrying it around in his vehicle for a couple of days.

Officials contacted the Fort Sill EOD to take possession of the round where it was determined to be a live round that had been fired and could still have detonated under the right conditions.

The round was detonated and Tillman County officials posted a photo of it afterward.