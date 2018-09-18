Live artillery round found in Tillman County

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials in Tillman County say an artillery round found by a citizen was a live round.On Monday, the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office said an artillery round was brought to them by a citizen who had found it in a county road bar ditch east of the weather ball, and had been carrying it around in his vehicle for a couple of days.
Officials contacted the Fort Sill EOD to take possession of the round where it was determined to be a live round that had been fired and could still have detonated under the right conditions.
The round was detonated and Tillman County officials posted a photo of it afterward.
“Folks, military explosives are not something to play around with. If you find something like this, LEAVE it alone and contact the proper authorities!” authorities said on Facebook.