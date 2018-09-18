× Man accused of stabbing teenager at Shawnee Walmart avoids trial by pleading guilty

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A man accused of stabbing a teen at a Walmart in Shawnee last year pleaded guilty Monday, avoiding a trial.

58-year-old Roy Dean Harjo entered a guilty plea of one felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, along with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in court Monday morning when he was scheduled for a jury trial.

On December 1, 2017, police were called to the Shawnee Walmart on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they learned that Harjo showed up at the Walmart to pick up his wife.

Harjo reportedly got into an altercation with his wife and assaulted her.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter said it was a group of high school students who interrupted the incident, and that’s when Harjo pulled out a knife and stabbed a 17-year-old several times.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Harjo is scheduled for a formal sentencing on October 31.