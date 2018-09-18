Man riding motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man has died after being hit by a car while riding a motorized wheelchair near a busy metro intersection. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday near SE 59th and Sunnylane.

"People called me this morning and said, 'Mark, something happen at the barber shop?' I'm like, no, nothing happened at my barber shop," Mark Wing told News 4.

However, right in front of Wing's barber shop, the man who was often seen riding around the community in the motorized wheelchair was hit by the car. He did not survive.

"All day every day, see him riding by every day, cutting through, just rides through the parking lot, cuts across the street," Wing said.

According to police, the man was riding alongside the vehicle and, at some point, it hit him.

"The vehicle, it was dark and, unfortunately, he couldn't see the wheelchair. The driver collided with the wheelchair and, unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Surveillance cameras at a gas station nearby caught the accident as it unfolded.

"The good thing, the kid, I don't know how old, maybe 20-21 years old, he stopped, you know. Otherwise, if he had run, he'd be in jail because hit-and-run," said Ba Ha, who works at the gas station.

Police said the driver cooperated with officers and did not appear to be under the influence of anything.

The community is still digesting the heartbreaking news.

"The devil working early this morning," Wing said.

The victim has not yet been identified.