Oklahoma and Army will meet this Saturday at 6:00 in their first game against each other since 1961.

Army was once the king of college football as one of the best teams in the nation in the 1940s.

Now Oklahoma is the powerhouse and the Black Knights the big underdogs.

Depite the lopsided point spread going into the game, the Sooners have great respect for Army and what they stand for, while Knights coach Jeff Monken has high praise for OU and quarterback Kyler Murray.