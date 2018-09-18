“Nobody told her that they loved her,” 14-year-old girl with a love for sports looking for permanent family 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 14-year-old Andrea is a very sweet girl who loves to laugh.

"I like to go swimming. I like to play volleyball. My favorite ice cream is chocolate,” Andrea told News 4.

One of Andrea's best days includes listening and dancing to music, especially Rihanna, her favorite singer.

"There's 'I Love The Way You Lie,' there's 'Umbrella,'" Andrea said. "And, I'm a big Bruno Mars fan, too."

Andrea's favorite sport is anything Cowboys saying, "My favorite sports is OSU."

And, she really loves football. In fact, she says she'd love to go to an OSU football game as her first outing with a permanent family.

"I want a mom and dad that plays sports, and I want a baby brother and a dog," she said.

Andrea has been through a lot in life. She was first placed in DHS custody back in 2004.

"Her parents were not able to take care of her and their rights were ultimately terminated, so she's now looking for a forever home,” Jessica Jones, permanency planning specialist with OKDHS, said.

Andrea would do best with a family who can care for her special needs, and a family who will make it known she is loved.

"I recognized at the very beginning of her coming into custody that nobody told her that they loved her, and so that's been a big part of her's and my relationship has been every time I talk to her. Every time I see her, 'I love you, Andrea. I love you.' And it makes a difference in their lives,'" Jones said.

Luckily, she has caregivers with DHS that care for her right now, but she really needs a stable home to thrive.

“She wants to be loved, and she wants to feel what that is,” Jones said.

"Because I want to have a normal life,” Andrea said.

A teenage girl - just longing for a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Andrea, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

