Oklahoma City dental practice offering free services for one day in October

OKLAHOMA CITY – A dental practice in Oklahoma City is offering free services for one day in October.

Free Dentistry Day is a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

Residents in the Oklahoma City community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to choose one free cleaning, filling or extraction at Casady Dental Care on October 15.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis on that day between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 9405 N. Penn Place, Casady Square in Oklahoma City.

For more information, call (405) 753-9090, or click here.