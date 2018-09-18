× Oklahoma City man sentenced to nearly 20 years for bomb threat and child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 35-year-old Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to 235 months in prison for making a bomb threat and sending child pornography.

Robert Shane Apgar sent false information about an attempt to bomb the Grady County Courthouse.

The threat was made anonymously to the FBI by email and triggered precautions at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office. The email stated that the bombing would be carried out by Apgar’s estranged ex-wife, whom he had threatened before.

The FBI executed a search warrant at an Oklahoma City residence where Apgar was living with his mother and found pornographic images of prepubescent children from October 2015.

Apgar was also charged for contacting a minor for inappropriate videos, sending child pornography images, and possession of child pornography.

Apgar has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since August 2017. On October 2, 2017, he pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat and sending child pornography.

The remaining two counts involving child pornography were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Apgar was sentenced to 235 months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.