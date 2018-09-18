Oklahoma crews rescue woman, two dogs from Florence flooding

NORTH CAROLINA – Crews from Oklahoma who headed to the East Coast to assist with recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence were able to save the lives of a woman and two dogs.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Helicopter Search and Rescue team, made up of three swimmers and one manager, left for Raleigh, North Carolina on September 12. The Oklahoma Task Force Swift Water Rescue team also left for Raleigh on September 14 to help with water rescues.

On Monday, members of the helicopter search and rescue team saved a woman’s life, as well as two dogs, from the flooding.

The woman and dogs were hoisted to safety via helicopter.

Photos posted by the Oklahoma City Fire Department show the devastation residents along the East Coast are dealing with.

Crews will continue to assist other agencies and rescue victims from flooding.